iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,621,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 190,037 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,092,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 853.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1572 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.