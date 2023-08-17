iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 17,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,713. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

