iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Reduced by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.27. 508,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.