Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ITI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 39,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

