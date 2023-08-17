Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Cut by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.14% of Itron worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.27. 67,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,631. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

