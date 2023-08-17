Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 11th

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ituran Location and Control

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.