Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.
Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance
Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Activity
In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Taylor Melvin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,916.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,347 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
