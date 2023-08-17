Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 2,387.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Taylor Melvin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,916.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,347 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

