Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $205.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.