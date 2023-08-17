Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Bank of America

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $156.47 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $205.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.