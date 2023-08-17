Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.92-4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.208-2.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.92-$4.99 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

