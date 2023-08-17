James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $917.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 13.58%. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 99,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

