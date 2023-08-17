Jefferies Financial Group Increases Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) Price Target to $1.00

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $0.50 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s previous close.

NOGN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Nogin in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Nogin in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NOGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 443,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,832. Nogin has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Nogin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nogin in the second quarter worth about $722,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

