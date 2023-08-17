Jefferies Financial Group Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $310.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.22. 470,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.10. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,916,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

