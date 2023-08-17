Jefferies Financial Group Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.76.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.67. 452,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,812. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

