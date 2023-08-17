Jessica A. Kirstine Purchases 1,150 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Jessica A. Kirstine acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TOT opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

