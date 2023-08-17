Jessica L. Mayer Sells 30,145 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,692. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 202.02%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

