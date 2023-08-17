Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.68. 146,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,403. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $189.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

