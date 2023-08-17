Joseph T. Buckler Sells 2,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $13,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,840 shares in the company, valued at $558,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
