Joseph T. Buckler Sells 2,500 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 2,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $13,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,840 shares in the company, valued at $558,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,500,000. EVR Research LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,769,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 510,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on BW

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.