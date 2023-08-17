JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $500.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.92. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.