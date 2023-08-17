JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on D. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.82. 588,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,949. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

