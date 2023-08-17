JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 3,583,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,515. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

