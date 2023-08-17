JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 828,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 263,378 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.21.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

