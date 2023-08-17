JT Stratford LLC Buys 1,116 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 343,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

