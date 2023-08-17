JT Stratford LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,282,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 233,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

