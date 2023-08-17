JT Stratford LLC Purchases 2,333 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 832,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

