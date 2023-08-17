JT Stratford LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,035. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

