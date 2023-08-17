JT Stratford LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 401,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 961,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 956,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.46. 98,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.17.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.