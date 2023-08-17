JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $348.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

