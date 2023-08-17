JT Stratford LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,129.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,576,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 838,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

