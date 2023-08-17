Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 183,912 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,912 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,844,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $407,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TDS opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.