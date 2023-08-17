Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

