Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868,931 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,718,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 783,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

