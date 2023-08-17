Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.