Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Karooooo from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ KARO opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. Karooooo Ltd. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $29.99.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.