Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.38 and a 200-day moving average of $183.33. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $228.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

