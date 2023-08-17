Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 369.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,696 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,732,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

