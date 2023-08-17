Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 821,584 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Nordstrom worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

