Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,570 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

