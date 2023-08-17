Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,796 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.00 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

