Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 270,245 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,245 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Paramount Group worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -35.90%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

