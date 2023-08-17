Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353,418 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.47% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 106.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

