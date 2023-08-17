Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 57,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,757. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a P/E ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Get Kamada alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMDA

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.