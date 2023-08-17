Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

