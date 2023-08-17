Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

