KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.76 and last traded at $48.82. Approximately 1,383,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,657,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

KB Home Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

