Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 952,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kemper Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.67%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

