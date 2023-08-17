Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $529.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

