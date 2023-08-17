Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.19 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of BK opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

