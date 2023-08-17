Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.34 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

