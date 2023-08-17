Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.47 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

